Humidity Returns for a Hot First Week of July

Mostly Sunny Skies today with high temperatures in the mid-90s inland and near 90 at the beaches. High pressure that was centered over the Carolinas will start to give away today to a cold front that will make its way south toward our area. Most places will stay dry this Sunday, but we can not rule out an isolated thunderstorm with this system. Even though it’s a cold front, this front is not going to cool us down by any means. High pressure will follow the cold front, and it is going to get extremely hot. We will heat up through the middle of next week with high temperatures in the low 90s at the coast and upper 90s inland. The heat and humidity will lead to increased chances of scattered thunderstorms by the end of the week, and heat indices in the triple digits.

Today: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid-90s.

Tomorrow: Sunny with a high near 90 beaches and mid-90s inland.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny at the beaches with a high near 92. Sunny and Hot inland with a highs in the upper 90s.