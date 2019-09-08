Humidity returns for the start of the work week

The heat and humidity is on the rise. Today will be warm and sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s along the beaches and low 90s inland. A weak cold front is stalled in the middle of the state today, bringing a slight chance for rain today. There will be a noticeable increase in humidity by tomorrow as the summertime pattern returns. Heat index values will rise into the triple digits tomorrow for the inland areas. Warm, humid weather will continue through the rest of next week. This front will gradually dissipate, and midweek high pressure will build in from the north and take control, bringing drier weather towards the end of the week.

Today, sunny, warm, and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s at the beaches, low 90s inland.

Tonight, partly cloudy and warm. Low 70s inland, mid-70s beaches.



Monday, partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.