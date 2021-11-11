Hundreds attend Veteran’s Day Ceremony in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Today the City of Florence held their 13th annual veteran’s ceremony at the Florence Veteran’s Park. Hundreds of Veterans and people in the community gathered to honor those who fought for our country. Donna Harter, mother of Corporal Kelly Keith, who was a Marine when he died in a helicopter crash. She says these ceremonies are her way to continue to show honor to those brave men and women.

“I cannot pass a Veteran on the street or in the store, even here today, that I don’t shake their hand and thank them. I do tell them I’m glad you made it back because my son didn’t,” Harter said.

96-year-old WWII Veteran Rocky Gannon remembers times in the army. Gannon has been on more than 400 combat missions.

“I flew C1-30’s in the Belgium Congo and got shot at more there than I did in Vietnam,” Gannon said.

After each speaker spoke and voices were uplifted in song, it was clear that veterans will be honored at the Florence Veterans Park forever.

“You have a special bond. Once that person is in there whether it’s Coast Guard Marine, Merchant Marine, they did so many great things. It makes you feel good. You’re home no matter where you are with that veteran,” Gannon said.

Park officials said the Doctors Bruce and Lee Foundation gave them $250,000.00 to go towards building a WWII Monument that will be built at the park.