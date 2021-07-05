WATCH: Hundreds gather for Pawleys Island 54th annual 4th of July parade

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW)– Visitors and residents in Pawleys island gathered for their 54th annual 4th of July parade, after it was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

“People were just excited to be out, to be celebrating, to feel alive again,” Idalia Tisdall, a seasonal employee at the Town Clerk said.

Many say it was the largest crowd they had ever seen. With extra energy, enthusiasm and patriotism.

“I’ve lived at Pawleys for 9, 10 years now. It’s definitely the busiest parade I’ve ever seen,” Preston Janco, Town Clerk Treasurer said.

Visitors and residents paraded through the island in their own creative versions of a makeshift float. Marsha Harper, one of the parade judges, said there was over 60 entries this year.

“Everybody is extra energetic, we’ve had lots of entries in the parade this year, and we see extra enthusiasm,” she said.

While many people participated, even more came to watch. Including Dalton Murdock, who was more than excited to see all of the different floats.

“It was really crazy because they were playing loud music and throwing candy and screaming ‘Wooh,wooh wooh’,” she said.

And to top off the day, a friendly competition at the end of the parade. Judges gave out awards to many different entries, but the one that seemed to be most important, was the first place for the best overall float.