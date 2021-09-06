Hundreds gather in Myrtle Beach for the Tunnel to Tower 5K and Walk

Myrtle Beach, S.C. (WBTW) – Hundreds of people gathered in the Market Common to participate in the Tunnel to Tower 5K Run and Walk.

The race, held on Saturday, was created to honor the life and death of New York City Firefighter Stephen Swiller. This was Tunnel to Tower’s fourth year in Myrtle Beach.

Swiller lost his life responding to the September 11th terror attacks. After running through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers.

For some participants, they’re dedicating this race to the loved ones they lost during 9/11.

“I worked for the New York army national guard in their joint operations center and I had friends that lost in response to that, so in their memory, I’d like to come out and run the race,” said runner Dana Brewer.

People both in and out of state participated in the event to honor first responders and remember 9/11.