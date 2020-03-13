Hundreds of ‘pandemic kits’ handed out in Dillon County to prevent spread of coronavirus

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Dillon County Long Term Recovery Group worked to help stop the spread of the coronavirus on Friday.

They gave out ‘pandemic kits’, each consisting of an information sheet, two N-95 respirators, four surgical masks and hand sanitizer. Food was also given away.

The group says people came all the way from Chesterfield County to get supplies.

“Some people are still not concerned but with any kind of germ or bug you have to take precautions,” Kenneth Smith, the CEO of Dillon County Long Term Recovery Group, said. “And you cannot put a level of what it is and how bad it can be so you have to expect the worst, and prepare for the worst, so that’s what we’re doing taking preliminary precautions here in Dillon County.”





Around 800 kits were handed out as of this afternoon. The group says it actually put together the kits for flu season but they’re now serving another purpose.