Hurricane Dorian tracking map

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) - A second person has been arrested in an arson investigation in Laurinburg.

Benjamin Vincent Mack, Jr., 17, of Laurinburg, surrendered to authorities around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a release from the Laurinburg Police Department. Mack is charged with 17 counts of felony breaking and entering, 16 counts of felony second-degree arson, one count of felony first-degree arson, and four counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering.