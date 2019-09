If video does not appear, watch here

MELBOURNE, FL (CNN Newsource) – Hurricane Dorian sent wind and rain to the Florida coast, but the storm also washing something else ashore.

A Melbourne police officer was on patrol near Paradise Beach Park Tuesday when he was approached by a concerned citizen. The person directed him to a suspicious package on the sand.

It turns out the package contained a kilo of cocaine.

Now the narcotics division is investigating where the drugs might have come from.