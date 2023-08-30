MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Winds within Hurricane Idalia are now sustained at 130 mph and landfall is only hours away. Landfall is forecasted around 8 a.m. near Perry County in Florida. Idalia is also moving very fast to the north-northeast at 17 mph.

Idalia will likely still be a low-end hurricane as it crosses the South Carolina/Georgia border and then downgrade to a tropical storm as the center of circulation passes near or through our viewing area. The timing will be overnight on Thursday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Florence, Marion, and Horry counties. Darlington, Dillon, Marlboro, and Robeson counties are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Remember a warning means tropical storm conditions are expected and a watch means those conditions are possible.

With the heavy rain, the potential begins late Wednesday morning and continues through Thursday morning. The Weather Prediction Center has our area at a Moderate Risk for excessive rainfall Wednesday afternoon and overnight. Rainfall totals will range from 5-8″ east of I-95 and west of I-95 will be 1-3″.

Idalia could also bring storm surge Wednesday evening and overnight. 2′ to 4′ of storm surge is possible, plus coastal flooding due to a King Tide expected around 7:45 pm Wednesday.

The timing is going to be the biggest factor for the potential of coastal flooding. Models have onshore flow corresponding with the high tide which means it will be significant, but not as bad as the surge that came with Hurricane Ian. The Wednesday evening high tide will be King Tide and the highest lunar tide of the month. Wednesday night is also when tropical storm-force winds are expected to arrive which are winds between 39-74 mph.