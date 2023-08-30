MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hurricane Idalia barreled into the Florida Panhandle Wednesday morning, as a powerful Category 3 storm. It’s the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the Florida Big Bend region in more than 125 years. Idalia will likely still be a low-end hurricane as it crosses the South Carolina/Georgia border and then downgrade to a tropical storm as the center of circulation passes near or through our viewing area overnight into Thursday morning.

The storm rapidly intensified before landfall registering as a Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour. The storm was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane about an hour after landfall.

Idalia struck the coast at around 7:45 a.m. ET near Keaton Beach, roughly 75 miles southwest of Tallahassee, according to the National Hurricane Center. Land interaction has caused winds to weaken slightly. The storm is moving very fast to the north-northeast at 18 mph.

Idalia will likely still be a low-end hurricane as it crosses the South Carolina/Georgia border and then downgrade to a tropical storm as the center of circulation passes near or through our viewing area. The timing will be overnight on Wednesday into Thursday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Florence, Marion, and Horry counties. Darlington, Dillon, Marlboro, and Robeson counties are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Remember a warning means tropical storm conditions are expected and a watch means those conditions are possible. An areal flood watch is also in effect.

With the heavy rain, the potential begins late Wednesday morning and continues through Thursday morning. The Weather Prediction Center has our area at a Moderate Risk for excessive rainfall Wednesday afternoon and overnight. Rainfall totals will range from 5-8″ throughout the area.

Idalia could also bring storm surge Wednesday evening and overnight. 2′ to 4′ of storm surge is possible, plus coastal flooding due to a King Tide expected around 7:45 pm Wednesday.

The timing is going to be the biggest factor for the potential of coastal flooding. Models have onshore flow corresponding with the high tide which means it will be significant, but not as bad as the surge that came with Hurricane Ian. The Wednesday evening high tide will be King Tide and the highest lunar tide of the month. Wednesday night is also when tropical storm-force winds are expected to arrive which are winds between 39-74 mph.

Tornados are the final threat to consider. The Storm Prediction Center has the Grand Strand in a 10% tornado risk for this evening and overnight tomorrow. Tropical tornadoes are pretty common, usually, they are brief and do not get very strong. No tornado watches are in effect for our area just yet.