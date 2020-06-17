Husband wins $500,000 in Aynor, thanks to wife’s bathroom break

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – A wife’s request to stop and use the bathroom led to her husband winning $500,000.

While waiting at the Aynor Food Mart in Aynor, the husband filled up the car and noticed someone scratching a lottery ticket at the gas pumps. He told his wife he was going to run inside the store and get the same ticket.

“I said ‘No’ at first,” the wife said. But her husband insisted.

He returned with a couple of $500,000 Jackpot tickets and began jumping up and down screaming, “$500,000! $500,000!”

The wife watched as her husband’s shaky hand signed his name to the back of the half-a-million-dollar winning ticket.

The couple said they are planning more road trips.

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 660,000 to win one of two top prizes of $500,000 in the ($10) $500,000 Jackpot game.

Aynor Food Mart in Aynor received a commission of $5,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

