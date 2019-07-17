One person flown to hospital after tractor-trailer crash on I-95

News
Posted: / Updated:

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A severe crash shut down I-95 in both directions near Mile Marker 17 in Robeson County Wednesday evening. All lanes reopened around 9:35 p.m.

Video provided to News13 from Andy and Michelle Jordan show several mangled vehicles in the roadway.

According to Lumberton Rescue and EMS one person was airlifted to a trauma center. No word on that person’s condition.

For a time all lanes of I-95 were closed. Southbound lanes were reopened first while hazmat crews worked to clear the scene on the northbound side. The northbound lanes reopened a few hours later.

This is a developing story. We have reached out to North Carolina Highway Patrol for more information about the crash. Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: