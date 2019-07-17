One person flown to hospital after tractor-trailer crash on I-95

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A severe crash shut down I-95 in both directions near Mile Marker 17 in Robeson County Wednesday evening. All lanes reopened around 9:35 p.m.

All lanes on I-95 at milemarker 17 have now reopened. Thank you all for your patience as we worked through this. — NCDOT I-95 Traffic (@NCDOT_I95) July 18, 2019

Video provided to News13 from Andy and Michelle Jordan show several mangled vehicles in the roadway.

According to Lumberton Rescue and EMS one person was airlifted to a trauma center. No word on that person’s condition.

For a time all lanes of I-95 were closed. Southbound lanes were reopened first while hazmat crews worked to clear the scene on the northbound side. The northbound lanes reopened a few hours later.

This is a developing story. We have reached out to North Carolina Highway Patrol for more information about the crash. Count on News13 for updates.