I-95 in Robeson County to be closed for overnight construction

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – A state transportation contractor is planning overnight closures of Interstate 95 in northern Robeson County to safely place girders over the highway to support a new bridge.

The new bridge is part of the I-295, or Fayetteville Outer Loop, segment under construction between I-95 east of Parkton and south of Camden Road in Cumberland County.

Four concrete-reinforced girders will be placed over I-95 on Green Springs Road using crane equipment. Traffic will be detoured off I-95 from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. on the affected dates:

Northbound will close beginning Jan. 25 for up to four nights that week, depending on weather.

for up to four nights that week, depending on weather. Southbound will close beginning Feb. 1 for also up to four nights.

Because the new bridge is not near an interchange, the detour will be several miles long using U.S. 301, which runs mostly parallel to the interstate:

Southbound drivers will take Exit 41 (N.C. 59 in Hope Mills) and travel south on U.S. 301 before re-entering I-95 at Exit 33.



Northbound drivers on I-95 will follow the same detour in reverse.

People should slow down and expect delays when using the detour. The Green Springs Church Road is scheduled to reopen later this spring.