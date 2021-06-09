‘I almost fell out of my chair’: Dillon lottery winner scores $300K on scratch-off ticket

South Carolina Education Lottery scatch-off lottery tickets are displayed on the counter at the Exxon Station on Blossom Street Thursday, Dec. 29, 2005, in Columbia, S.C. A Charleston County man filed a lawsuit against the state lottery for fraud, claiming unethical advertising caused him to buy scratch-off lottery tickets for prizes already won by someone else. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon lottery player is sitting pretty after winning $300,000 ON A $10 scratch-off ticket.

The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he was sitting down when he scratched the first row of numbers on his Money Maker ticket to claim the top prize.

“I almost fell out of my chair,” he said.

He bought the $10 ticket from Butch’s Foodmart at 2206 Hwy. 301 N. in Dillon, but instead of scratching the ticket standing in the store decided to take it home.

“I was completely shocked,” he said. “I can buy anything I need.”

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 780,000 to leave two top prizes of $300,000 remaining in the $10 Money Maker game.

Butch’s Foodmart in Dillon received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.