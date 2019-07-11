‘I am blessed’: North Myrtle Beach mobile lash extension service is helping cancer patients

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One North Myrtle Beach woman is helping cancer patients feel beautiful by bringing her mobile eyelash extension service to their doors.

Amy Kieta, who’s in treatment for breast cancer, is one of Taylor’s clients, and says getting the lash extensions has made her feel good in a time of hardship.

If you ask Kieta how she’s doing, she’s got a smile on her face.

“I am blessed, I am blessed,” she said.

But you wouldn’t know that she is halfway through with her chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.

“When you lose your eyebrows, your eyelashes, that’s when you really look sick,” she said. “So, my eyelashes, thanks to this amazing, amazing woman, I look normal. People don’t even realize what I’m going through.”

Shontea Taylor has been dropping by Kieta’s house for awhile now, giving her lash extensions through her business called At Lash Eyelash Studio.

“They book online, and I come up, pull up to the house, and everything is done in the comfort of my van,” said Taylor. “It’s basically like a mobile, it’s a mobile studio!”

She’s giving the lashes for free to those with cancer, because she wants to help them feel beautiful again.

“Amy tries to tip me, and I’m like get out, we can take a shot after all of this is done later sometime,” laughed Taylor.

Kieta says it helps her to feel normal again.

“I don’t have to go out and explain my story to a million people, because like, right now, I don’t look sick,” she said. “I mean, I had chemo yesterday.”

She’s been telling everyone back at the Coastal Cancer Center where she gets her treatment all about the service, because she wants others to feel as good as she does.

“You go out, and you feel good about yourself, and that I think really helps with your well-being, and getting you through this,” said Kieta.

To book an appointment with Shontea Taylor at At Lash Eyelash Studio, click here.