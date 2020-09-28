‘I cried’: Little River woman wins $250K scratch-off lottery ticket

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A Little River woman was surprised with a winning scratch-off ticket worth $250,000.

The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that it wasn’t real until she received her prizemoney.

“It couldn’t have happened at a more perfect time,” she said.

She credits her mom with her decision to take a chance on a Color of Money scratch-off ticket at the Tiger Mart on Highway 57 South in Little River.

She says her mother had played that same ticket, because she thought it was pretty.

“I’m going to pay it forward,” she said.

The Little River player overcame odds of 1 in 675,000 to win $250,000 in the $10 Color of Money game. One top prize remains in the game.

The Tiger Mart that sold the winning ticket received a commission of $2,500.

