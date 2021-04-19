‘I feel so blessed’: North Carolina man wins $1 million off of $10 scratch-off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte man is counting more than just his blessings after winning a $1 million prize from a $10 scratch-off last week, according to the North Carolina Lottery.

Shane Hypio said he couldn’t believe his eyes when his 50XS the Cash ticket struck the winning numbers.

“Reality is setting in now,” he said Wednesday when he claimed his prize in Raleigh. “I feel so blessed.”

Hypio bought the $10 ticket at a Quick Trip on Monroe Road in Matthews and began scratching the ticket as soon as he got back in his car.

“I got to the third number, 23, and when I saw that ‘1’ I said, ‘No way,’” Hypio said. “Then I saw that ‘MIL’ and I had to take five minutes to myself. I started getting goosebumps! I couldn’t drive for 15 minutes after that.”

Hypio took home a lump sum of $424,503 after required state and federal tax withholdings.