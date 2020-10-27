‘I just appreciate it so much’: Myrtle Beach WWII veteran receives special birthday parade

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One Myrtle Beach veteran got a special birthday surprise while he celebrated his 97th birthday.

For Bud Chestnut, friends and family gave an unforgettable birthday present. The World War II veteran was given a special birthday parade.

“It’s unbelievable,” Chestnut said. “I knew they were coming, but I didn’t know it would be that much. Anybody that takes that time, I just appreciate it so much.”

Chestnut’s friends and family drove by in their cars, honking and waving as they wished the 97-year-old their best on his day.

LATEST HEADLINES: