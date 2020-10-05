‘I love you and will miss you forever’: Fallen Myrtle Beach officer’s father shares comment on son’s death

MYRLTE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach continues to mourn the loss of Private First Class Jacob Hancher after he lost his life while doing what he loved; serving as a police officer.

Jacob’s father, Jeff Hancher shared on Facebook a few words to help those who shaped Jacob into the man that he was.

“To his brother and three sisters, he loved you each very much,” Jeff started. “To his grandparents on both sides, he thought the world of you all. To his mom and stepmom, you both did a great job molding him into who he became. To all his aunts, uncles and cousins, life would not be as exciting without all of you.”

The post continued by thanking the various parts of the community that were a part of Jacob’s life.

“To the leaders and fellow scouts of Troop 417, thank you for the memories,” the post said. “To his friends and fellow volunteers at Waldorf Station 3 and Horry County Station 45 thank you for your friendship, training and always having his back. To his brothers and sisters of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, thank you for everything you have done and continue to do for him.”

Jacob lost his life while responding to a shooting near Yaupon Drive and 14th Ave. South on Saturday.

According to an incident report from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, officers from the Myrtle Beach Police Department were responding to a domestic call around 10 p.m.

Jeff finished his post by sending one last note to his son.

“Jacob- I love you and will miss you forever.”

