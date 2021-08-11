‘I see no way around outbreaks in schools’: Virus surges as South Carolina kids return to class

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – While South Carolina health leaders do not track vaccination rates among educators, some school districts do.

As of August 6th, 71% of Marlboro County Schools’ employees were vaccinated.

District superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord says he believes that number has climbed since the beginning of the week when teachers returned to campus.

MCS also offers teachers a $500 bonus for proof of full vaccination.

“It’s a way for us to reward them in two ways; one for coming back to us during a pandemic and two for being socially responsible so-to-speak and getting the vaccination,” Dr. McCord said. “Not to infer that those who aren’t vaccinated are not being socially responsible, but this does help us all.”

Steve Nuzum is an English teacher in Richland County and is an advocate through SC for ED.

He says all the teachers he knows are vaccinated, but he and many of his collogues are still worried about disease spread because no mask requirement is in place.

“At this point, I just think there are going to be a lot of COVID cases,” Nuzum said. “Just like in Kershaw and Florence and other places we are going to see school closures that were totally avoidable, probably a lot of them. I mean, it’s a pandemic so we were going to have quarantines inevitably, probably a little bit, but we probably could have avoided a lot of the ones we’re going to have.”

State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell agrees that schools could be the ‘perfect storm’ for case surges.

“If we have unvaccinated and unmasked students and teachers together,” Dr. Bell said. “In fact, in one week alone, we had 68 cases of COVID-19 among students and 17 cases among school employees with only a handful of schools that have students and staff back on campus.”

DHEC will update it’s school COVID dashboard on Tuesdays and Fridays. You can find it by clicking here.