‘I set a man on fire’: Woman doused man in gas, lit him on fire at Florence gas station, deputies say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies arrested a woman after they say she doused a man in gasoline and lit him on fire at a Florence gas station.

On Saturday, deputies were sent to the Sunoco gas station at 2499 Francis Marion Road just down the road from Francis Marion University, according to incident reports obtained by News13.

When they arrived, they were informed that Adrian Cain, 38, and a man had been arguing at the gas station. A witness told deputies they saw Cain and the man enter the store when Cain said “why are you following me,” according to authorities.

The witness said after the two left the store, they walked over to the pump when the man grabbed Cain’s purse, according to the report. Cain then Sprayed the man with gasoline and set him on fire using a lighter, according to authorities.

Cain then drove away from the gas station, leaving the man behind, according to authorities. Deputies were able to locate Cain and pulled her over. While they were arresting her, Cain told deputies “I set a man on fire.”

Cain proceeded to tell deputies she and the man, who she previously knew, had been arguing and he had tried calling her more than 100 times, according to the report.

The man suffered severe burns to both of his arms, his left side and back and both of his legs, according to deputies.

The man also told authorities it was an accident and that he did not want Cain to get in trouble. Cain told deputies “I did not mean to hurt him as bad as I did,” according to authorities.

Cain is being charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. She was released on a $10,000 surety bond.