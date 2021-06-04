‘I want to make the earth feel better’: 7-year-old Lake City girl hosts community cleanup

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — One Lake City girl is making a difference and trying to “make the earth feel better.”

Seven-year-old Bowyn Floyd started with picking up trash in her neighborhood. Now, thanks to help from the Lake City Fire Department and Mayor Lovith Anderson, Floyd is hosting a community cleanup.

The young girl has been begging to do a big cleanup in the community, according to her mom, Olivia Floyd, and on June 12, that dream will become a reality.

Starting at 8 a.m., Floyd hopes to have 100 volunteers show up and work toward keeping Lake City beautiful.

Those interested in participating can report to the fire department that morning for safety vests, gloves and trash bags. Volunteers will park along Wallace Street while they work.