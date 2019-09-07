“I would like for them to fix that sinkhole and I’m praying that they will before someone gets hurt”

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Crews repaired a sinkhole in the City of Darlington near where other sinkholes have appeared in the past.



“The residents are not happy with it and with any neighborhood or city, residents are not going to be happy about a sinkhole. The issue here is that this particular area by the fire department has been going on for approximately 10 years,” said resident Curtis Boyd.



Friday afternoon, city officials said a sinkhole opened up just feet away from the Darlington Fire station at the intersection of Orange and Wells street. Residents believe there’s a bigger issue here.

“In this particular area it’s definitely a problem because it has fallen in multiple times in the last few years,” said Boyd.



The intersection was blocked off for a couple of hours until SCDOT repaired the road, but that’s not the only sinkhole people around the area have a problem with. A woman tells News13 she’s had sinkhole in her front yard for nearly four years.

“City council members said they were going to fix it for me, so now they said they have a contract to fix it but whether it gets fixed or not, I don’t know. Fours years is a long time, for anybody. I would like them to fix that hole and I’m praying that they will before someone gets hurt,” said the woman.

News13 contacted SCDOT and City officials but have no heard back yet, stay with WBTW both on air and online for updates on this story.