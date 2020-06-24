Iconic Springmaid Pier – still 1,000+ feet long – set to reopen in time for the holiday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The iconic Springmaid Pier is set to reopen July 4 just in time for the holiday and after severe damage from Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

The pier, just off the southern point of Ocean Boulevard, succumbed to Hurricane Hazel in 1954, Hurricane Hugo in 1989, and most recently Hurricane Matthew. It stretches out to deep waters, making it a popular spot for great fishing.

The original pier was 1,000 feet long, 36 feet wide with a 110 feet wide T-shaped pierhead. It was also made of wood. The new pier will still be 1,000 feet long, but only 24 feet wide with a 60 feet wide T-shaped pierhead. It’ll also use steel piles instead of timber. Piles are the posts that hold the pier up.

Meanwhile, a nearby pier in Surfside Beach also was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew. Town council is considering three bids to build a new pier and is close to starting construction.

The estimated costs for the Surfside Beach project is $11 million. On Tuesday, council decided to seek more information on the bids before moving forward.