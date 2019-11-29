Iconic Summerville High School football coach John McKissick dies at 93

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Legendary Summerville High School football coach John McKissick has died.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers announced the news in an email to News 2 on Thursday, saying McKissick passed away at home.

He became the first football coach in history to win 600 career games and lead the high school to 10 state championships. The iconic local football coach with a renowned name had 621 wins under his belt by the time he retired in 2015.

McKissick was born in Greenwood, South Carolina in September of 1926 and graduated from Kingstree High School. He attended Presbyterian College where he graduated with a degree in economics in 1951.

Summerville High School named its football stadium after McKissick. His grandson, Joe Call, took over as the school’s head football coach following his retirement.

McKissick was 93-years-old.

WEB EXTRA: Athletes celebrate with Coach McKissick after his 500th win; McKissick speaks to the media