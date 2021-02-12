‘If you call the cops, I will kill you’: NC man arrested after attacking man in wheelchair with baseball bat, deputies say

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Eden man was arrested after deputies said he beat a man in a wheelchair with a baseball bat and stole from the victim.

At about 9:13 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the 100 block of Entrance Court in Eden.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Lee Muncy Jr., 34, of Eden, had assaulted a 60-year-old man with a baseball bat at the victim’s home.

The victim was in a wheelchair during the attack and was knocked out of it onto the floor.

Once the victim was on the ground, deputies said Muncy hit the man two more times with the bat before taking a fanny pack off of the victim. The pack was filled with cash, medication, as well as credit, debit and EBT cards.

“If you call the cops, I will kill you,” Muncy shouted from his car before driving away, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the man and Muncy knew each other before the attack, and the victim was able to identify him as the attacker.

Muncy was arrested later that afternoon and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault on a handicapped person, felony breaking and entering and communicating threats.

He received a $200,000 secured bond.