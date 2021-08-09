‘I’ll work a little less,’ says Florence lottery winner

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – A Pee Dee lottery player is cutting back on his work hours after winning $200,000.

“I’m super, super, super happy,” the winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

He won the $200,000 top prize on a $5 scratch-off he picked out at the Sav Way #28 on Second Loop Rd. in Florence.

“I enjoy working,” the winner said. “But I’ll work a little less.”

The Florence player overcame odds of 1 in 750,000 to leave two top prize of $200,000 in the $5 Pink Sapphire Payout game.

Sav Way #28 in Florence received a commission of $2,000 for selling the claimed ticket.