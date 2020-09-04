‘I’m hopeful’: Myrtle Beach nurse looks toward holiday season with mom after months of nursing home restrictions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – When Linda Lloyd, a Myrtle Beach nurse, heard of Governor McMaster’s announcement for resuming visitation at nursing facilities, she immediately thought she could finally be with her mother.

She later realized it wouldn’t be that simple, or sudden. Over the past few months, Lloyd has been bearing the heat to check in with her mom outside her window at Myrtle Beach Estates.

She said her mom’s dementia has gotten worse since they aren’t allowed to have their usual outings. Her mom is now on medication to help stabilize her condition.

After months of uncertainty, this order gave Lloyd the hope she’s longing for.

“I’m hopeful that in the next week or so, something can be arranged,” Lloyd said. “That we can at least get that kind of bonding, but in the meantime if it’s not my time I still have the window that I can come and check on her and talk to her,” she explained.

Nursing facilities, like Myrtle Beach Estates, have permission to begin outdoor visitation after meeting several SCDHEC guidelines.

Linda explained how outdoor visitation is a step in the right direction, but hopes the facility will eventually allow her to take her mom out, especially for the upcoming holidays.

“I’m hopeful,” Lloyd said. “I surely hope by the time fall and the holidays come this is resolved, because I would really have a hard time not being able to have my mom with me for the holidays.”

Myrtle Beach Estates, like all nursing homes in the state must submit a written plan to DHEC for limited outdoor visitation. Officials there are still working on developing a plan that’s best fit for the facility.

Resuming visitation also depends on the number of coronavirus cases a facility has. There hasn’t been any new cases at Myrtle Beach Estates in the last 30 days, officials said.

