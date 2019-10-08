Skip to content
Imagine 2040
Final debate for Imagine 2040 centers on where to conserve land in Horry County
Imagine 2040 takes environmental approach
Horry County Fire Rescue needs new, upgraded stations to match population growth
Horry County school board chair worried up to 120 new schools needed by 2040
Horry County plans for population boom, need for high-paying jobs in Imagine 2040
More Imagine 2040 Headlines
Study: Housing plans would only handle 44 percent of Horry County projected growth
Imagine 2040 moves forward to Horry County Council
Nearly 100 leaders to meet today to discuss land use development in Horry County
‘Public safety was the number one concern’ says Horry County Planning and Zoning office
Horry County officials discuss early Imagine 2040 results
