Improperly discarded fireworks cause massive blaze at North Carolina home

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It appears nobody was injured after an overnight fire that severely damaged a home in northwest Charlotte due to improperly discarded fireworks, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday near 800 Oakshire Creek in northwest Charlotte. Smoke and flames had engulfed the two-story home and 11 occupants were evacuated.

Fox 46 was on the scene. Investigators say the fire was the result of improperly discarded fireworks.

The Red Cross also responded to the scene to assist. Officials estimate about $80,000 in damages.

No injuries were reported.