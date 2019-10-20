Improving conditions today with a warming trend to start the week.

The storm system that was formerly Tropical Storm Nestor is moving into North Carolina and is expected to move offshore late this evening. A few showers will linger this morning, then it will clear as the storm moves away. Today we’ll start off very warm and muggy and then a slight drop in temperatures through the afternoon. A warming trend will continue into Tuesday ahead of our next storm system. High temperatures in the low 80s by Tuesday followed by slightly cooler air. A cold front will move through Tuesday with scattered thunderstorms, a few of those storms could be a little on the stronger side.

Today: Few morning showers, then clearing, breezy. Highs 73-76

Tonight: mostly clear and cool. Lows 52-54 inland, 56 beaches

Monday, Partly sunny and nice. Highs in the mid 70s.

