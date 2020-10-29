In need Myrtle Beach families to receive fresh fruits, vegetables through Farmers to Families Food Box Program

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Those in need in the Myrtle Beach area will be provided a little bit of help on Friday.

The US Department of Agriculture Farmers to Families Food Box Program will be helping people in our area. Beginning at 9 a.m., under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the USDA purchased fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products and meat products and will distribute the free boxes to those who need them.

Boxes of fresh fruit can be picked up from New Spring Church at 3001 Waccamaw Boulevard on a first come, first served basis.

Each box will contain enough to feed a family of five. The Farmers to Families Food Box Program has already delivered more than 100 million boxes of food to families across the US.

Recipients are asked to show up early to get in line to receive the boxes.

