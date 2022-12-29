MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — High temperatures for today will be in the low to mid-60s throughout the area. The beaches warmed quickly and already have temperatures in the mid-60s.

Mostly clear skies to tonight, but a huge difference is going to be the low temperatures. This morning only a couple of areas stayed above freezing, but every city will do so tonight.

Lows along the coast will be in the upper-40s which is 10 degrees above average, and inland communities will observe the low to mid-40s which is 6-7 degrees above average.

Friday will host partly cloudy skies and throughout the day isolated, light showers are going to be likely, but coverage is not impressive, only 20% of the area is expected to see rain, with the highest chance in the afternoon.

Showers will continue for Saturday, New Year’s Eve, and coverage will be more impressive with shower activity scattered for most of the day, but at times will be widely scattered throughout the area. Most of the rain seems to be lighter with the updated European run only forecasting 0.25″-0.5″.

New Year’s Day will end up being dry and partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper-60s along the Grand Strand and low-70s inland.