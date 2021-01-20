Inauguration Day: Biden and Harris to be sworn in as President and Vice President

(WBTW) – Today is Inauguration Day.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will respectively become the 46th and 49th President and Vice President in American history.

Ahead of the inauguration, both President Trump and President-elect Joe Biden shared reflections with the American public.

Biden took time yesterday to pay tribute to the more than 400,000 Americans who have died from coronavirus.

The pandemic forced the Inauguration to go mostly virtual, and the guest list is down from the typical 200,000 to about 1,000.

In his first 100 days, Biden says his top legislative priority is COVID relief.

“It’s hard sometimes to remember, but, that’s how we heal,” Biden said. “It’s important to do that as a nation.”

In a farewell address released by the white house, President Trump says he’s praying for the next administration’s success, but, also had this message:

“The world respects us again, please don’t lose that respect.”

The security in the nation’s capital is like a fortress, with fencing, roadblocks and 25,000 national guard members. The FBI vetted every one, and removed 12 from duty because of right wing or extremist views.

Trump has reportedly decided not to attend the inauguration. However, we learned Vice President Pence will attend, rather than join president trump for his send off at Joint Base Andrews.

The inauguration will start at noon. Stick with News13 throughout the morning for more inauguration updates.