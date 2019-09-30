Incident exercise scheduled for this weekend at Myrtle Beach International Airport

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Saturday, October 5 emergency crews and airport employees will be taking part in a training exercise at Myrtle Beach International Airport.

According to the airport’s Facebook page, this exercise is required every three years by the FAA. The exercise will simulate a large scale incident involving an aircraft.

Due to the nature of the exercise, you can expect to see unusual activity on the airfield during this time.

Approximately 150 people will be participating, including airport employees, firefighters, paramedics, regional medical examiners, airline employees and emergency responders from surrounding areas.

This event is not open to the public.