Incident involving pepper spray at UNC Pembroke tailgate under investigation

pepper pray_225234

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – An incident involving pepper spray at a UNC Pembroke tailgate is under investigation.

Jodi W. Phelps, UNCP’s Interim Vice Chancellor for Advancement and Chief Communications and Marketing Officer, released the following statement to News13 on Monday:

An incident is currently under investigation involving pepper spray at the conclusion of tailgate activities this weekend. Once investigation is complete, additional response will be available.

