Increasing temperatures to start the week

This afternoon we saw a few strong scattered t-storms in the area, but the rain has since come to an end as we head into the evening hours. We can rule out an isolated t-storm overnight. Rain chances will be lower as we start the beginning of the week — another hot and humid day on tap for tomorrow with heat indices over 100. Highs for tomorrow will be in the upper 80s to mid-90s — dry weather and increasing temperatures throughout the start of the workweek. Heat indices in the triple digits will continue through the middle of the workweek. A second front that will bring more widespread thunderstorms is expected to arrive midweek. The unsettles pattern with showers and t-storms will linger on into the weekend. After the second cold front makes its way through, high temperatures by the end of the week will be in the upper to mid-80s.



Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 74 inland, 76 beaches.



Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with heat indices 100+. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with heat index values 100+. Highs 90 at the beaches and 98 inland.