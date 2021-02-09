Indian Education Resource Center in Robeson County receives grant to help with damage caused by hurricanes

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) – A grant aimed at helping to preserve a historic Robeson County building that’s suffered damage from multiple hurricanes was approved.

During Tuesday night’s Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education meeting, Dr. Connie Locklear, director of the Indian Education Resource Center, expressed her gratitude for a $688,098 Emergency Supplemental Historic Preservation Fund (ESHPF) grant awarded to restore the center.

The center, formerly Pembroke High School, sponsors an After Hours Cultural Academy, Saturday Academy, Summer Enrichment Camp, Native American Student Association (NASA) clubs and NASA Day for middle and high school students, American Indian Science and Engineering (AISES) Club activities, according to the school district.

Dr. Locklear says the building was built in 1938. She says the building suffered damage from Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018. After Florence, Dr. Locklear says the building was ‘practically demolished’. She said that when it rains, rain comes into the building. The center contains various historical artifacts.

The hope is that with the money, the building can be fixed and be made available for use for generations to come.

The ESHPF grant is administered by the National Park Service. It provides annually-appropriated funding to Tribal Historic Preservation Offices (THPO) to protect and conserve important Tribal cultural and historic assets and sites.