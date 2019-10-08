Indian Wells Golf Course, targeted for a controversial 563-housing plan, to close this year

GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – The Indian Wells Golf Course in Garden City will close in December, according to an employee with the course.

Owners of the golf club, Founders Group International, want to develop 563 homes on the course, a proposal that has been met with controversy. Founders Group International, which is owned by Chinese investors, owns 22 Grand Strand golf course.

Horry County Council deferred action on the 150-acre course off the Garden City Connector in May. Council invited lawyers for the group to speak at a June council meeting regarding the development, but did not hear back.

Dozens of residents have protested the development at council meetings. Neighbors against the development say it would increase traffic on the two-lane Garden City Connector, make flooding worse and cause health concerns for seniors.

“The proposed development of this golf course will further exasperate an already compromised storm drain system, leading to flooding disasters,” said Garden City resident Nancy Corniello.

The Horry County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval in April for rezoning the land.

