Indoor entertainment center to open at Magnolia Mall in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Tilt Studio, a 100,000 square foot indoor family entertainment center, will be opening in October at the Magnolia Mall in Florence.

The new fun center will feature a Jungle themed Laser Tag Arena; Mini Bowling; Two Black Light Mini Golf Courses; Spin Zone Bumper Cars with Flip Zone Cars, Indy Driving Simulator; and a Redemption Center with hundreds of prizes.

Guests at Tilt Studio Magnolia will enjoy more than 100 classic and modern interactive video and redemption prize games, for all skill levels.

Tilt Studio’s Grand Opening includes a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on October 27 and a Golden Ticket Contest. Thirty lucky winners will each receive three hours of unlimited video games (excludes merchandise or ticket games) at the fun center. Plus, all Golden Ticket Winners will automatically be entered to win the Golden Ticket Grand Prize.

The Grand Prize winner will receive three full hours of unlimited video game play for themselves and nine of their friends, plus pizza and fountain beverages. The Grand Prize Winner must use their entire prize during a three-hour period arranged in advance with the Store Manager.

With Fun Centers located across the country, Tilt Studio has a solid reputation for its unique Birthday Party and Celebration experiences.

“Our guests will never be bored,” Tilt Studio President Ron Kostelny said. “Our team really knows how to entertain and amaze. We throw a great party, and we believe that the region is going to respond very positively. Our party experts will lead you down a path of non-stop smiles. We look forward to creating great family memories.”