Injuries reported after crash at intersection known as the most dangerous in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Highway Patrol is responding to a crash at what has been called the most dangerous intersection in Horry County.

The crash happened at around 7:20 Monday evening at the intersection of Dick Pond Road and Highway 17 Business near the Ocean Lakes Campground, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website.

Injuries are reported in connection to this crash but it is unknown how many or how severe.

From 2016 to 2018 Highway Patrol reported 277 crashes at that intersection.

