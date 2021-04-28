Injuries reported after vehicle collided with utility pole in Longs

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported after a vehicle collided with a utility pole in Longs Wednesday morning.

Around 6:18 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was sent to the area of 2443 Old Chesterfield Road for a vehicle vs. utility pole collision, according to HCFR.

The crash caused a small fire, which was extinguished, and injuries were reported. However, no one was transported to the hospital, according to HCFR.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety was on scene and investigating.

