Inmate dies while being processed at North Carolina Detention Center

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – An inmate being processed in the booking area at the Moore County Detention Center died Tuesday evening after experiencing a “medical emergency,” the sheriff’s office said.
Staff administered medical aid. EMS was called and CPR was initiated. The inmate died at the scene, a news release said.
The inmate wasn’t identified.
The State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an independent inquiry.
