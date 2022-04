ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An inmate is in “critical but stable condition” after being stabbed Saturday night at the Robeson County Detention Center, according to Major Damien McLean with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

McLean said the inmate was taken to “an undisclosed medical center” for treatment after being stabbed with a shank.

McLean said the sheriff’s office is conducting an assault investigation.

