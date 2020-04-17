‘Inseparable:’ Mother of teens who died in bicycle crash finds peace in knowing they were together

ROBESON CO, NC (WBTW) – The mother of the two young teens who died tragically in a crash on a bicycle says they were inseparable and finds peace knowing they were together.

News13’s Lacey Lee spoke with the two teens’ mother and she said they were just three houses away from reaching their grandmother’s home.

“They were just loving kids, perfect in every way,” said Latisha Caldwell, the mother of Donovan Oxendine, 14, and step-mother of Aiden Caldwell, 13.

She said what she will miss most is watching her two sons play together.

“I don’t feel like they would have withstood knowing that one was gone and one was here,” Caldwell said. Donavan was pedaling and Aiden was standing on the back pegs when they were tragically struck by a car on Saturday.

Aiden and Donovan were both organ donors and were able to save they lives of nine people, one of those people being Latisha’s father-in-law.

“I just think that’s a blessing and a miracle in itself,” Latisha said, “for both of them to be able to help people.”

“Aidan was the typical, confident 13-year-old boy who was so full of life,” said Aiden’s science teacher, Jeffrey Quick, on behalf of Aiden’s teachers at Spring Hill Middle School. “His contagious smile could brighten up the classroom. He was a leader to his peers, cooperative, helpful and was one with whom his peers could definitely relate to.

“He was a leader to his peers, cooperative, helpful and was one with whom his peers could definitely relate to,” his teachers said. “We don’t always understand why certain things happen, but we are so thankful and blessed to have had the opportunity to inspire and be inspired by such an extraordinary young man.”

Jamal Campbell, Donovan’s principal at Red Springs High School, said, “Many of our students will miss Donovan’s upbeat attitude and his teachers will miss his caring character toward the staff and his classmates. “It is our hope that prayfully as a school we will be able to come together soon to honor and celebrate Donovan’s memory.” Donovan was a member of the baseball team.

The community is preparing to pay their last respects at a graveside funeral service from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday at the Cherokee Holiness Church on Oxendine School Road in Robeson County. Attendees may stay in their case to practice social distancing.