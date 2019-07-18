Instagram hides number of likes, adds new account disable policy

The popular picture-sharing app has been making big changes this week.

In order to crack down on those who violate their rules and regulations, Instagram has created a stricter disabling account policy to hold users more accountable. Before, Instagram would disable an account based on a percentage of violating content according to a press release. The app will now look at the amount of violating content within a window of time.

The app is also bringing a notification system into play that will alert the user when they are at risk of being disabled. The alert also shows a way for the account to appeal any of their content that has been deleted.

The appeals can be in regards to supposed violations of nudity and pornography, bullying and harassment, hate speech, drug sales, and counter-terrorism policies.

We’re currently running a test that hides the total number of likes and video views for some people in the following countries:



✅ Australia

✅ Brazil

✅ Canada

✅ Ireland

✅ Italy

✅ Japan

✅ New Zealand pic.twitter.com/2OdzpIUBka — Instagram (@instagram) July 17, 2019

Instagram also removed the number of likes and video views from the user’s posts in select countries. A user can see how many likes and views their posts have received, but friends will not be able to see this information. The feature will continue to show mutual friends who have liked the post but will then say “and others” instead of a total.

This new update is active in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan, and New Zealand. There is no word on if it will be coming to the U.S.