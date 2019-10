MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Schools across the country are raising awareness Monday for bullying by wearing blue.

News13 took a look at the latest bullying numbers from the state.

The South Carolina Department of Education released its annual school report card last week, and for the first time, included data about bullying incidents.

Check out the map below, and click on your district to see how many incidents were reported during the 2018-2019 school year.