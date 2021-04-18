International Drive in Horry County closed until noon for road race

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – International Drive will be closed throughout the morning until noon for the International Drive Road Race.

Traffic will not be able to travel between Highway 90 and Carolina Forest on International Drive.

Horry County has closed the road between the International Drive Ballfields and Highway 90 beginning at 5 a.m. through the duration of the event, which will be about noon.

The Wheatfield Drive entrance to The Farm subdivision located at International Drive will also be closed beginning at 5 a.m. for the duration of the event.

Access will be provided to Lewis Ocean Bays Heritage Preserve and Horry County Solid Waste Authority from Highway 90 only.

Anyone traveling in the area should use caution and utilize alternate routes.