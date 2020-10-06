Investigation underway in Monday night Florence fire

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Investigation is underway after the Florence Fire Department was called to a 2-story structure fire Monday night.

At around 10:23 p.m. FFD and the Florence Police Department responded to a structure fire at 1104 E. Pine St.

FFD arrived on scene to find fire coming from the rear of a 2-story structure. They had the fire under control in approximately 30 minutes after arriving on scene, according to FFD.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was undetermined, and the Florence Police Department was called in to investigate.

The Florence Fire Department wants to reminds everyone to ensure heating sources are away from combustibles and that your home has working smoke alarms.

