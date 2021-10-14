Investigators determine fire at Windjammer Pub in Little River started outside at the back of the building

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire that destroyed the Windjammer Pub in Little River started at the outside rear side of the building, investigators said on Thursday.

Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue said while investigators have determined where the fire originated, the cause of the fire has been classified as undetermined.

The two-alarm fire broke out in the early morning hours of Sept. 29 at 2300 Highway 179. The call came it at around 2:53 a.m., Casey said.

Anyone with any information about the fire should call HCFR’s Investigation Unit at 843-915-5606